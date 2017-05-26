Colerain Police bust marijuana grow operation

Two people were arrested following a drug bust in Colerain Township Thursday.

Authorities found 50 marijuana plants while conducting a probation check at a home in the 6000 block of Springdale Road, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Danielle Hunter, 44, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and cultivation. Her underage daughter lived in the home with the grow operation, documents state.

Rashad Saleem, 47, was also arrested and charged.

Police said the pair intended to sell the marijuana.

