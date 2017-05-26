Police: Pedestrian killed in Avondale hit-skip - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police: Pedestrian killed in Avondale hit-skip

AVONDALE, OH (FOX19) -

A pedestrian was killed in an Avondale hit-skip Friday night. 

The 53-year-old victim was hit around 10:30 p.m. at Clinton Springs and Reading Road, according to police. 

Police were searching for a black SUV around the area. 

No suspect information has been released. 

