Police: Pedestrian killed in Avondale hit-skip

A pedestrian was killed in an Avondale hit-skip Friday night.

The 53-year-old victim was hit around 10:30 p.m. at Clinton Springs and Reading Road, according to police.

Police were searching for a black SUV around the area.

No suspect information has been released.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information is available.

