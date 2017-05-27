Father of wandering girls located

The father of two girls found alone overnight has been identified, according to police.

The girls, believed to be ages 2 and 4, were found wandering in the area of Grand Avenue, near Roberts Paideia Academy.

Cincinnati Police had put out an alert asking for information in an attempt to identify the children, who were not harmed.

The case has been turned over to Hamilton County Children's Services.

