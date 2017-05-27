Five displaced in apartment building fire

Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked flames at an apartment building Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the 700 block of Kings Run Drive around 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire from the third floor of the building.

Officials said everyone had made it out safely before crews got to the scene. Two people sheltered in place on their balcony at the back of the apartments.

The flames were put out in 15 minutes.

Two adults and three children, from two apartments, were displaced by the fire.

No one was hurt.

Damage is estimated at $30,000.

