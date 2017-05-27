Coney Island opens for season after renovations

Coney Island Amusement Park opened Saturday, May 27 with some changes.

The renovations center around the sunlight pool, which has been rebranded "Sunlight Water Adventure."

The area has been redecorated with tiki-inspired decor.

There's also brand new bathhouse facilities and a new entrance for season-pass holders.

Coney Island says the rebranding is part of the first major renovations to the park since 1991.

Sunlite Water Adventure will be open all weekend from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Rides and attractions will be open on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. and 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

