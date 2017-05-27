Search underway for suspects in Westwood shooting

Cincinnati Police are searching for suspects following a shooting.

It happened early Saturday morning in the 2400 block of Westwood Northern Blvd.

Officers arrived to find Malik Johnson, 18, suffering from a gunshot wound to his left arm. He is expected to recover.

Investigators are working to identify the suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

