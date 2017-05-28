Fire damages several buildings in Loveland's Historic District

Crews remained on the scene of a massive fire in the historic area of Loveland's Historic District on Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the 300 block of W. Loveland Ave. around 1:30 a.m.

Several buildings were damaged or destroyed.

Firefighters actively fought the flames for more than three hours before bringing the fire under control. They were still putting out hot spots eight hours after the initial call.

Several neighboring fire departments were called to help.

Officials said their first concern upon arrival was making sure everyone got out safely, because the second floors of the buildings are apartments.

Crews went inside and searched and determined all residents made it out safely before they arrived on scene.

They also worked with police to do license plates checks and make sure everyone was accounted for.

Now, the concern is the potential for collapse.

Firefighters have cordoned off the area for the safety of the community.

West Loveland Ave. will be closed between Riverside Dr. and Second St. for "the indefinite future."

Power has been cut to the area.

Officials said more than 75 firefighters battled the three-alarm fire.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.