Woman fatally stabbed in East Price Hill; suspect arrested - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Chesney Shaw (Cincinnati Police Department) Chesney Shaw (Cincinnati Police Department)
Isaiah Zellars (Cincinnati Police Department) Isaiah Zellars (Cincinnati Police Department)
EAST PRICE HILL, OH (FOX19) -

A woman is dead and a man in custody following a stabbing Saturday evening.

It happened in the 700 block of Grand Ave. around 7:40 p.m.

First responders arrived to find Chesney Shaw, 71, dead from her injuries, according to Cincinnati Police.

Isaiah Zellars, 22, was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

He was charged with murder and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center.

