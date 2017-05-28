Woman fatally stabbed in East Price Hill; suspect arrested

A woman is dead and a man in custody following a stabbing Saturday evening.

It happened in the 700 block of Grand Ave. around 7:40 p.m.

First responders arrived to find Chesney Shaw, 71, dead from her injuries, according to Cincinnati Police.

Isaiah Zellars, 22, was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

He was charged with murder and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center.

