SWAT called to Green Township home

SWAT was called to a home in Hamilton County Sunday morning. according to dispatchers.

Officials said they received reports that four shots were fired in the 5900 block of Jessup Rd.

A neighbor called 911 around 7 a.m.

"There's a guy out here talking about killing demons," the caller told dispatchers. "He pulled a gun out and shot into my yard. He pointed it at me, said maybe I'll start with you, kill you, you're a demon."

The man accused of firing the shots later went back into his home and dispatchers said he refused to come out.

"I pray for that guy all the time and I never thought he'd pull a gun on me," said the 911 caller.

Green Township Police are requesting that residents near Jessup Rd. and Peachview Dr. shelter in place due to "police activity."

Police requesting residents near Jessup and Peachview shelter in place due to police activity. — Green Twp Fire & EMS (@greentwpfd) May 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.