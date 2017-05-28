Official: Explosion may have started College Hill fire

Three people have been displaced following a fire Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the 6000 block of Budmar Ave. around 10:30 a.m.

It was initially reported as an apartment fire with explosion.

Firefighters arrived to find "obvious signs of an explosion" with a small fire in a first floor unit, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

The explosion blew out multiple windows and caused structural damage.

The person who lived in the apartment where the fire started was not home at the time.

No one was hurt.

Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the explosion and fire.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.

