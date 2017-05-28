Xavier baseball wins Big East tournament again, NCAA tournament bound

Xavier baseball defeated St. John’s 7-6 on Sunday afternoon to win the Big East tournament championship a second straight season and a third time in four years.



The third-seeded Musketeers defeated second-seeded St. John’s twice and top-seeded Creighton once en route to winning the title. They have now won seven straight games as they punch their ticket to the NCAA tournament.



Since joining the Big East, Xavier baseball has dominated the conference tournament with a 9-1 record. Up next, XU waits to learn who they play and where they will travel for the tournament with the NCAA selection show on Monday, May 29th.



