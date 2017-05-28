Joseph's Legacy animal rescue working to save neglected dog abandoned in box

A local animal rescue is fighting to save a neglected dog.

Meg Melampy, who runs Joseph's Legacy, said that Middletown Police called her about a Pomeranian that is now named "Pumpkin."

Pumpkin was found inside a cardboard box in an abandoned condo. It's not clear how long she had been there.

Melampy said that all four of the dog's legs are broken, likely because of severe arthritis. She also said that Pumpkin's nails were overgrown and her fur was dirty.

She believes Pumpkin was a victim of neglect.

The dog is currently in a foster home while they figure out what's ahead when it comes to her medical care.

"You can't neglect them any further. Her teeth are so bad she has a couple teeth that are just hanging there," Melampy told FOX19 NOW. "It's just pitiful. I mean it just breaks my heart, and every time I see something like that it just reaffirms why we do this every day."

Melampy said that Pumpkin is a sweet and gentle dog despite what she's been through. She goes back to the vet Thursday.



Joseph's Legacy is taking donations for her medical care through the rescue's website.



Melampy hopes to pursue criminal charges if possible.

