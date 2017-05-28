Eastbound I-74 near I-275 is shutdown after crash

The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.Full Story >
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.Full Story >
Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 11-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground, about 24 hours after he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.Full Story >
The National Weather Service has issued severe weather warnings and watches for several East Texas counties.Full Story >
