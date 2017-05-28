Eastbound I-74 near I-275 is shutdown after crash - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Eastbound I-74 near I-275 is shutdown after crash

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Provided, Ohio Department of Transportation) (Provided, Ohio Department of Transportation)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Eastbound Interstate-74 near Interstate-275 and Miamitown is closed after a collision.

It is unclear what caused the crash or the extent of any injuries. 

Motorists should seek an alternative route. 

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly