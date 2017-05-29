Loveland's Historic District remains open for business after devastating fire

Loveland's Historic District remained open for business after a massive fire on Sunday.

"Our Historic District is open for business and we will work as a community to ensure those who lost so much will have the full force of this great community behind them," said Loveland-Symmes Fire Chief Otto Huber. "Firefighters did an incredible job and I give them all the credit that we have buildings that we can save."

Crews were called to the 300 block of W. Loveland Ave. around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. A portion of the road was still blocked off on Monday.

City officials said the fire appeared to be electrical and started at a restaurant called Tano's.

City manager David Kennedy said three buildings, five businesses and five residents were impacted.

The Red Cross was assisting residents.

One firefighter was overcome by the heat, but he was treated on the scene and went back to work.

No one else was hurt.

