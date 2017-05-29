Serviceman to be buried in Cincinnati after nearly 70 years

A Cincinnati serviceman killed during the Korean War will finally be laid to rest on Memorial Day, after decades away from home.

Army Private first class Everett Johnson was buried as an unknown soldier in Hawaii.

On September 3, 1950, Private Johnson was killed in action. He was just 21-years-old.

The army was able to identify his remains about a year ago through DNA comparison and bone analysis.

Private Johnson's funeral will be held Monday morning, followed by burial at Laurel Cemetery.

His nephew said he will be laid to rest next to his father.

