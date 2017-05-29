Funeral services set for former US Senator Jim Bunning

Former US Senator and baseball hall-of-famer Jim Bunning will be laid to rest this week.

The Fort Thomas native died on Friday, May 26. His family says he passed away from complications of a stroke he suffered in October.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Friday, June 2 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Fort Thomas.

The funeral is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3 at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington. Burial will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery in Fort Thomas.

Bunning served as a Kentucky State Senator from 1979-1983, was a six term United States Congressman and two term United States Senator.

He was also a former Hall of Fame pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates & L.A. Dodgers.

