$2 million bond set for suspect in fatal stabbing

Isaiah Zellers (Cincinnati Police Department) Isaiah Zellers (Cincinnati Police Department)
Chesney Shaw (Cincinnati Police Department) Chesney Shaw (Cincinnati Police Department)
EAST PRICE HILL (FOX19) -

A man accused in a fatal stabbing appeared before a judge for the first time on Monday.

Isaiah Zellers, 22, is charged with the murder of Chesney Shaw, 71.

Officers arrived to the 700 block of Grand Ave. on Saturday to find Shaw dead from her injuries, according to Cincinnati Police.

Zellers was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

He remains in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $2 million bond. 

Neighbors said Zellers is Shaw's grandson.

