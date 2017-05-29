Recipe: Steak fajitas

Steak Fajitas

Serves 6-8

Prep time: 45 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

3 tablespoons Texas dry rub, recipe follows

3/4 cup beer

1/2 cup fresh lime juice (about 4 to 5 limes)

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1/3 cup amber agave nectar

1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

1 flank steak (about 3 pounds), sliced into ¼-inch thick strips

12 to 16 fajita-size flour tortillas (6-to 8-inch)

Pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded Cheddar cheese, sour cream, pickled red onions, and sliced jalapeños, for serving

In a medium saucepan, whisk together 3 tablespoons Texas meat rub, beer, lime juice, Worcestershire sauce, agave, and soy sauce. Bring to a light boil over medium heat. Reduce the heat to medium-low and gently simmer, whisking constantly, for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool for 5 minutes.

Place the steak strips in a large baking dish. Pour the warm marinade over the steak and let it cool to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Preheat the griddle to 350° to 400°F . Remove the steak from the marinade; discard the marinade. Place the steak strips on the griddle and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side or to the desired degree of doneness.

Warm the tortillas on a grill or griddle until lightly charred, about 30 seconds per side. Wrap the tortillas in a clean towel or aluminum foil to keep warm.

Serve the steak piled onto warm tortillas with pico de gallo, guacamole, Cheddar cheese, sour cream, red onion, and jalapeños.

Texas Dry Rub

Makes 1 2/3 cups

1/4 cup kosher salt

1/4 cup ancho chile powder

1/4 cup garlic powder

1/4 cup onion powder

1/4 cup seasoned salt

1/4 cup ground black pepper

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

In a small bowl, stir together all the ingredients until well blended. Store the rub in an airtight container at room temperature for up to several months.

