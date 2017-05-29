XU baseball will start NCAA tourney in Louisville

The Xavier University baseball team will open the NCAA Tournament in Louisville.

Making their third appearance in the NCAA Tournament in four seasons, Xavier will play Oklahoma Friday afternoon in Louisville.

.@XavierBASE celebrates its spot in the NCAA Tournament. Will play in Louisville regional and face Oklahoma in Friday's first game. pic.twitter.com/FkkgRol4sd — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) May 29, 2017

“It’s close and it gives us a chance to get some our fans, our supporters, down to see the game,” said head coach Scott Googins. “I think that’s big for us.”

The Big East champions are joined in the Louisville regional by top seed Louisville, two seed Oklahoma and four seed Radford.

The Musketeers are the third seed for the second time in program history and head into the regional coming off a third Big East championship in four seasons.

“I think we just peak at the end of the year,” said Xavier’s Joe Gellenbeck. “We’re trying to get better during the entire season and, at the end, I think we reach our full potential. It’s good to have this kind of momentum.”

XU is riding a seven-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament and is looking to advance to the first super- regional in school history.

“This is a great opportunity for us to finally break through that barrier and make a super-regional,” said Big East player of the year Rylan Bannon. “I think we’re more than capable."

