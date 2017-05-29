Bond set for man accused of shooting at police officers

The man accused of shooting at police officers and then holding them at bay for five hours appeared in court for the first time on Monday.

Brendan MacDonald, 51, is charged with attempted murder and felonious assault.

According to court documents, MacDonald fired a round at his neighbor outside of his Jessup Road home on Sunday morning.

In a 911 call, a neighbor said MacDonald talked about "killing demons."

Officials said when officers arrived on scene, they exchanged fire with MacDonald before he went inside the house and refused to come out.

They went in about five hours later and arrested him.

MacDonald is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $250,000 bond.

The case will now go to the grand jury.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.