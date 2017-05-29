"Shawshank Redemption" fans/runners, head to Mansfield Ohio the weekend of June 17, 201

The Shawshank Redemption was filmed at fourteen sites in and around Mansfield Ohio with The Ohio State Reformatory serving as the primary location as The Shawshank State Prison. Escape from Shawshank State Prison, a 7k running race will be held on June 17 at the Ohio State Reformatory.

The race will feature five filming locations in The Shawshank Redemption according to its website. During the Shawshank Hustle 7k, you will pass The Bissman Building which served as The Portland Daily Bugle and Brewer Hotel, Carousel antiques which was the Pawn Shop window that Red looked through at the compass that would help him find the oak tree and Brook’s Bench where Brooks sits down on the bench in Central Park to feed the birds, hoping his friend Jake (his pet crow) will show up to say hello, but he never does.

The course finishes with a tour of The Ohio State Reformatory where you can see the cell blocks, the Warden's office, desk and safe, the Parole Board room, Brooks' hotel room with a carving

on the ceiling that reads, "Brooks was here. So was Red" are on display.

Andy Dufresne's actual escape tunnel that was used for filming is even on display!

The event will take place on closed to traffic city streets from the Reformatory to The Carousel district in Downtown Mansfield. All runners will also be permitted to ride The Richland Carrousel during the run.

The course will offer rolling hills in a commercial area and a final Road to Redemption hill back to The Reformatory. There will be four on course water stops. We will be utilizing electronic chip timing from Good Times event services that will offer live scrolling results via television

monitor and internet. A new custom finisher medal is being designed for this year's event. The event is open to runners, walkers and is family friendly.

This year the race welcomes Scott Mann who portrayed Golf Pro Glenn Quentin and Renee Blaine who portrayed Andy’s wife Linda Dufresne. Scott and Renee will be available for autographs, photos and to answer your questions regarding the movie and their experience on Friday and Saturday.

If you’re not runner you can always check out the trail, the 15 Shawshank Redemption filming sites.

Three of them are in Oho but the last one is in St. Croix. That’s where crews filmed the last scene where Red met up with his friend Andy where he hoped the “Pacific is as blue as it has been in my dreams.” Zihuatenejo.

Find out more here:

http://www.shawshanktrail.com/







