Cincinnati man dead after Liberty Twp. crash

A Cincinnati man is dead after after a crash in Butler County on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Around 12:30, Philip Murry, 47, was the passenger of a vehicle traveling east on State Route 129 in Liberty Township. The vehicle went off the right side of the road, striking a fence and a tree.

Murry was pronounced dead at the scene. The drive of the vehicle sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Authorities suspect drugs or alcohol was a factor.

