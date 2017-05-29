Cincinnati man dead after Liberty Twp. crash - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Cincinnati man dead after Liberty Twp. crash

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

A Cincinnati man is dead after after a crash in Butler County on Monday afternoon, according to police. 

Around 12:30, Philip Murry, 47, was the passenger of a vehicle traveling east on State Route 129 in Liberty Township. The vehicle went off the right side of the road, striking a fence and a tree.

Murry was pronounced dead at the scene. The drive of the vehicle sustained non life-threatening injuries. 

Authorities suspect drugs or alcohol was a factor. 

