10-year-old grazed by bullet in Winton Terrace hospitalized

A 10-year-old boy was hospitalized after his head was grazed by a bullet Monday evening.

Around 8:30 p.m. authorities responded to the 100 block of Craft Street to reports of a child shot in the head, police say. The boy's condition what what prompted the shooting is unknown.

Authorities say they are looking an SUV with tinted windows with the license plate number: HBC7325

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.

