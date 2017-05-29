One dead after St. Clair shooting - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

One dead after St. Clair shooting

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: FOX19 NOW file) (Source: FOX19 NOW file)
BUTLER COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

A person is dead after a fatal shooting on Warwick Road in St. Clair Township Monday evening. 

Police say the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly