Troopers: Alcohol/drugs factor in fatal Liberty Township crash

Alcohol and/or drugs appear to be a factor in a fatal accident in Butler County Monday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Philip Murry, 47, of Cincinnati was pronounced dead at the scene of the 12:27 p.m. accident on Ohio 129, patrol officials said in a prepared statement.

He was the front seat passenger in a 2003 BMW 745I that ran off the eastbound side of the road and hit a fence and a tree, they said.

The driver, George E. Hughes, 49, of Cincinnati, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

He was taken to West Chester Hospital.

Both men wore seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

