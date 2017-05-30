1 dead, at least 1 other hurt in shooting at Middletown bar

A 23-year-old man is dead and at least one other person was hurt in a shooting at a Middletown bar overnight, police said.

The shooting suspect or suspects fled the scene and remains at large, they said.

Officers and firefighters responded to reports of multiple shooting victims at D & J's Nite Spot, 1200 Elliot Dr., about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, police said in a prepared statement.

Julian Marquis Johnson of Middletown was found shot and killed inside, they said.

A second victim, a woman, was taken to Atrium Medical Center. She is undergoing surgery.

Her name, age and condition were not released.

A third shooting victim may have fled the scene through a wood fence behind the bar, police said.

Officers tracked a blood trail from this person, and it appears he got a ride around Roosevelt Boulevard and Elliot Drive.

Police are trying to track down witnesses who will cooperate with the investigation. Several patrons were inside the bar at the time of the shooting.

