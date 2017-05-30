Attorneys to question potential jurors in Tensing murder retrial

Jury selection will continue Tuesday in the murder retrial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing.

Hamilton County assistant prosecutors and defense attorneys will question potential jurors as they try to pare it down to the 12 jurors and 4 alternates.

Special coverage plan: Where you can watch the Ray Tensing trial

The questions have not been made public, but during the first trial potential jurors were asked whether they have seen Tensing's body camera footage, their feelings about police or if they have concerns about civil unrest.

Tensing, 27, testified during his first trial last fall that he feared for his life when he fatally shot Samuel DuBose as DuBose tried to drive away from a 2015 traffic stop.

The first trial ended in a hung jury and mistrial in November.

Jury selection will continue Wednesday if it isn't completed Tuesday.

Security lines are long at the Hamilton County Courthouse. @FOX19 will have updates throughout the day. @FOX19 #TensingRetrial pic.twitter.com/IZ1HsiOhOp — Dan Wells (@FOX19DanW) May 30, 2017

TODAY: Phase two of jury selection begins. I'll be inside the courtroom and will have updates throughout the day. @FOX19 #TensingRetrial pic.twitter.com/TUfOtmTHUF — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) May 30, 2017

Also Wednesday, a hearing is scheduled on media access to the high-profile trial.

A state appeals court blocked some of the judge's orders restricting media access.

The First District Court of Appeals said in a ruling issued Friday that Ghiz could not enforce the restrictions without a hearing in open court:

Only five reporters – including a videographer and photographer – can be in the courtroom during the trial. With at least a dozen media outlets covering the case, several outlets would not be in the courtroom daily.

A lottery system to select which media outlets can be in the courtroom each day. That means many reporters can't see the make up of the jury pool.

Juror questionnaires won't be released – even with names and identifying information redacted – until after the trial was over.

The use of electronics are banned such as cell phones and laptops, which are commonly allowed in Ohio courtrooms.

Full coverage: Ray Tensing Retrial

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.