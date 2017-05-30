Driver charged with OVI in 5 vehicle crash on I-75

A 25-year-old Centerville man was charged with OVI in a five-vehicle crash that closed northbound Interstate 75 near Ohio 129 for several hours and sent four people to a hospital early Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Speed and alcohol are factors in the crash, reported just after 1 a.m., troopers said in a prepared statement.

The driver of a 2014 Hyundai Sonata, Michael Samartini, rear-ended a Jeep Cherokee, causing both vehicles to drive off the left side of the highway and hit the concrete median, according to the state patrol.

The Hyundai went back onto the highway in the right center lane, hitting a second Hyundai Sonata in the rear, troopers said.

A semi swerved to avoid the crash, hit the 2014 Hyundai, overturned and came to rest on its side across three lanes of the highway.

Then, a motorcycle was hit by debris and pulled to a stop on the left shoulder.

Drivers from the semi, Hyundais and the motorcycle were taken to Atrium Medical Center.

No injuries are believed to be life threatening at this time, troopers said.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was released from the scene with minor injuries.

In addition to the OVI charge, Samartini also was charged with failure to maintain assured clear distance.

