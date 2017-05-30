Police: Teen shot in eye with BB while walking dog

Police have issued a crime alert after a teenager was shot by a BB gun.

Mount Healthy Police said the 14-year-old was walking his dog on Joseph Street on Friday, when he was hit in the eye with a BB.

He was treated and the BB was removed from his eye.

The teen believes someone shot at him from a vehicle.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Mt. Healthy Police Department at (513) 728-3183. Ask for Detective Jones or Officer Lives.

