City leaders to discuss benefit for Loveland fire victims

Help is on the way for residents who were devastated by the fire that ignited part of downtown historic Loveland.

Five residents were displaced and some businesses destroyed when flames tour through several buildings early Sunday morning.

Now groups like the Little Miami River Chamber of Commerce are trying to help.

"A lot of the folks just got out with the cloths on their back," said Cee Cee Collins, with the chamber. "So we figured they need immediate help so we are gathering gift cards so we can get them right to them so they can go get clothes or work supplies and in some cases bedding."

Bon Furniture is also trying to get together mattresses and other bedding supplies for those impacted.

"We are working with a couple of construction folks that build homes and they have access to some extra homes that are not being utilized so we are going to temporary house them there," said Collins.

Despite the fire damage, people were still out and about on Memorial Day.

Collins stressed it is important to know the city remains open following the fire.

Tuesday, Loveland officials plan to meet and organize a benefit to help the business owners and residents.

