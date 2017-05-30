Crash clears WB Ronald Reagan Hwy before I-75 - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Crash clears WB Ronald Reagan Hwy before I-75

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A crash delayed the morning commute on westbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway just before Interstate 75 Tuesday.

Drive times shot up when a car crashed onto its side about 8 a.m, closing one lane while crews responded.

Then, all lanes briefly closed when a tow truck arrived about an hour later.

One lane reopened by 9:15 a.m. and all lanes were clear by 9:20 a.m.

