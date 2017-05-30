Crash clears WB Ronald Reagan Hwy before I-75

A crash delayed the morning commute on westbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway just before Interstate 75 Tuesday.

Drive times shot up when a car crashed onto its side about 8 a.m, closing one lane while crews responded.

Then, all lanes briefly closed when a tow truck arrived about an hour later.

One lane reopened by 9:15 a.m. and all lanes were clear by 9:20 a.m.

WB Ronald Reagan all lanes now open at 75; delays remain, they should start clearing pic.twitter.com/LNKCyAZsCA — FOX19 (@FOX19) May 30, 2017

Still dealing with an acc. WB Ronald Reagan just before 75; car on it's side; Use SB 71 to the Lateral to 75 pic.twitter.com/AELoV9QZLY — FOX19 (@FOX19) May 30, 2017

