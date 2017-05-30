Monroe student invents new bug repellent

Mara Bell recently invented a new all-natural bug spray called ‘Pure-Repel’ as part of the Invention League project through MidPointe Library and Monroe Elementary School.

Mara has been invited to attend and compete at the National Invention Convention and Entrepreneurship Expo (NICEE) which will be held in June at the United States Patent and Trademark Office in Washington, DC.

Out of 7,500 Student Inventors from throughout the state of Ohio, only 75 students were invited to attend based on their original invention, presentation and overall excellence in problem solving and Mara is one of them!

Invention League is an inclusive, educational, non-profit organization that offer Invention convention Program to students K-8. The invention league offers year-long educational support, Inventor experiences and competitions to students, school and districts.

Students went through several months of meetings learning about the invention process and applying it to a problem they identified in their own life. This included the design process, building prototypes, testing the invention, and redesigning as needed.

The local competition was judged by community business and education leaders; students who wished to be considered for the National competition had to submit a pitch video describing their invention process and final product. Only 300 inventions from across the nation were chosen to compete.

When she visits D.C. Mara will get to learn about how to obtain patents but she still needs help getting there; you can go here to donate.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.