Recipe: Keystone's Wood Crisp

Grab a friend and get ready to brunch like you’ve never brunched before.

Several brunch spots in one place for one day only. It’s called ‘Brunched’ and will take place at The Phoenix Saturday, June 3rd 11am-2:30pm with plenty of breakfast cocktails to boot.

All tickets include admission into the event, food samples, mimosa samples, Bloody Mary samples and more.

Corporate Chef, Ray Recchia with Keystone Bar & Grill will be at the event and prepared Keystone's Inn The Wood Crisp (Potato Crisp) with Sunny Side Eggs for the FOX19 crew - here’s how you can make it yourself.

Ingredients:

Hash Browns

American Cheese

Sour Cream

Bacon

Caramelized Onions

Diced Tomatoes

Salt and Pepper to taste

Cooking Procedure:

Brown Hash Browns, place cheese, sour cream, bacon, caramelized onions and tomatoes in the center of the hash browns.

Once the cheese and all ingredients have heated to the desired temp, fold the hash browns around the other ingredients (like a burrito). Fry eggs and lay over top.

