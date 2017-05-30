Lane closures scheduled for Vine Street - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Lane closures scheduled for Vine Street

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Work crews will begin work on the storm sewers on Vine Street requiring various lane closures.

There will be various lane closures starting on Wednesday, May 31, at 9 a.m. continuing until 3 p.m. 

They will be working on Vine Street between Hartwell Court and Laurel Street at Ridgeway Road.

To get avoid the delays use Parkway Avenue east to south on Woodbine Avenue to De Camp Avenue back to Vine Street.

The work will be dependent on the weather.

