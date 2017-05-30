Shots fired at houses in Middletown, suspects in custody

Police were on the scene of another shooting on Tuesday morning.

The latest incident happened on 20th Avenue.

Shots were fired at multiple houses, Middletown Police wrote on Facebook around 11:50 a.m. The post has since been deleted.

The suspects are in custody and a victim has also been charged.

It's the second shooting in the city in 24 hours.

One person was killed and at least one other hurt in a shooting at D & J's Nite Spot on Elliott Drive.

Investigators are asking for any witnesses in the bar shooting to come forward. No arrests have been made.

