Teen killed in hit and run in Grant County

Kentucky State Police are asking for help to identify a driver who fatally struck a man then fled the scene.

Dispatchers got a call about a person being struck by a car on Dixie Highway, near Grant County Foods, around 3:30 a.m. on May 21.

Authorities arrived to find Logan Cooper, 19, of Dry Ridge, dead at the scene.

KSP says the vehicle that struck Cooper did not stop.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash is asked to call Kentucky State Police at (859) 428-1212.

