Record tying 550,000 visit Taste of Cincinnati 2017

Cincinnati police estimate a record-tying crowd of 550,000 attended Taste of Cincinnati this year, according to festival organizers.

“Good weather, and a new, more spacious Fifth Street location helped make Taste of Cincinnati 2017 one of the best ever,” said Jill P. Meyer, president and CEO of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.

Nearly 75 restaurants, food trucks and entrepreneurs participated in Taste of Cincinnati, offering more than 300 menu items and 100 beer varieties.

Festival organizers said more than 60 percent of Taste of Cincinnati’s 2017 restaurants, food trucks and entrepreneurs were brand new to Taste of Cincinnati.

Taste of Cincinnati returns for its 40th year, May 26-28, 2018.

