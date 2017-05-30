Judge releases juror questionnaires in Tensing retrial

A judge on Tuesday released the 23-page questionnaire for potential jurors in the murder retrial of Ray Tensing.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys will evaluate each questionnaire to whittle the pool down to 12 jurors and four alternates.

The 178 questions are similar to those posed in the questionnaire for Tensing’s first trial, which ended in a hung jury and mistrial last fall.

Potential jurors are asked about their background, job status and perceptions of the case. The questions include views on policing, guns, minorities and the pretrial publicity.

The defense and prosecution will use the questionnaires to gauge potential jurors’ familiarity with the case. Some questions ask whether the individual followed the first trial or if they’re aware of the civil suit settlement between Sam DuBose’s family and the University of Cincinnati.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz released the blank questionnaires and then dismissed potential jurors on Tuesday.

On Friday, an appeals court granted a request by news media organizations, including FOX19 NOW, to block her courtroom restrictions. Ghiz postponed the jury selection process until after the appeals hearing Wednesday.

Tensing, 27, is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of DuBose during a traffic stop.

In his first trial, Tensing said he fired his gun because he thought DuBose's vehicle was dragging him and he feared for his life.

He faces 15 years to life in prison if he is convicted of the murder charge.

The lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 11 years.

Coverage plan: Where you can watch the Ray Tensing retrial

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.