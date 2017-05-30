Movie filmed in Cincinnati wins award at Cannes

The movie poster for "The Killing of the Sacred Deer." (Source: IMDB.com)

The cast of “The Killing of the Sacred Deer” on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo courtesy of Film Cincinnati)

A movie filmed in Cincinnati last year won an award over the weekend at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France.

"The Killing of the Sacred Deer" picked up one of two Best Screenplay awards at the festival.

The film was also one of the 19 films selected to compete for the Palme d'Or (Golden Palm), the highest prize at the festival.

Unfortunately it missed out on the award which went to the Ruben Östlund’s "The Square."

In the film, a teenager’s attempts to bring a brilliant surgeon into his dysfunctional family takes an unexpected turn, according to Film Cincinnati. The film is written by Efthymis Filippou and Yorgos Lanthimos, who also directed 2015's critically acclaimed film "The Lobster."

The psychological thriller-horror film stars Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, Alicia Silverstone and Bill Camp.

Kidman's performance has been hailed as one of the film's standout elements.

“Kidman’s highly ambivalent performance is one of her best in ages, initially recapturing the quizzical detachment she showed in Jonathan Glazer’s Birth, but gradually ramping up to an intensity that is all the more frightening for its chilly calm,” Jonathan Romney writes for Screen Daily.

Scenes for the movie were shot at Christ Hospital and Hyde Park.

"One of the greatest movies to come out of Cincinnati because Cincinnati was the star," said Kristen Schlotman, executive director of Film Cincinnati. "The locations were unbelievable there was no denying it was filmed right there in greater Cincinnati."

"The Killing of the Sacred Deer" hits theaters Nov. 3.

