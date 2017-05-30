Watch Fiona explore her outdoor exhibit Wednesday

Cincinnati is home to the world's most popular hippo.

Fiona may not be ready for public appearances, but FOX19 NOW will get a sneak peek after the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden closes Wednesday.

Fiona will navigate the 9-ft-deep pool in Hippo Cove, accompanied by swimmers. The practice sessions will help her get ready adapt to her outdoor habitat, the zoo said.

The zoo will be closed and the public will not be permitted inside as Fiona roams her future exhibit.

FOX19 NOW will live stream as she explores her exhibit at 6 p.m.

[Meet Team Fiona: What it's like to take care of the zoo's baby hippo]

The zoo has not said when she will be making her public debut.

Fiona weighed 29 pounds when she was born on January 24, which is about 25 pounds lighter than the lowest recorded birth weight for Nile hippos. The normal range is 55-120 pounds.

As of Sunday, she weighed in at a healthy 265 pounds.

Fiona also is exercising to make sure she builds the strength she needs to propel herself to the surface of deep pools, according to the zoo.

