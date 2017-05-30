Cozart among vote leaders in All-Star voting

Cincinnati Reds' Zack Cozart hits a two-run single off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Dan Otero in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Cincinnati. The Reds won 5-1. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Zack Cozart is having the finest season of his big-league career. Despite that, Cozart is in third place among shortstops in voting for the National League All-Star team.

He is the only Reds player to make the first list of leaders released Tuesday.

Cozart recorded 264,516 votes, which ranked behind the Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager (399,347 votes) and Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell (379,640).

Cozart leads NL shortstops in batting average (.344), on-base percentage (.422) and slugging percentage (.569).

Voting continues until June 29. The 88th All-Star Game takes place July 11 in Miami.

Fans can vote for Cozart here.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.