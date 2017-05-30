Kellogg to lay off 248 people in Sharonville

Kellogg's has announced they will lay off nearly 250 employees in Sharonville.

In a letter sent to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the company said 248 employees will be terminated between July 29 and August 17 of this year.

The lay offs are part of Kellogg's efforts to change its snack division, which were laid out in February.

Those changes include shutting down its distribution center on Mosteller Road.

