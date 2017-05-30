NKY mother sentenced in school bus attack

A northern Kentucky woman who hit a bus driver intervening in an argument last year was sentenced Tuesday.

Barbara Dobbs will serve 8 days in jail plus face house arrest and community service.

Dobbs pleaded guilty earlier this month to charges of assault.

Prosecutors accused Dobbs of walking onto her daughters bus along Locust Pike on Oct. 27, and assaulting the bus driver and bus monitor.

The assault began when Dobbs daughter called her to tell her about the dispute she was having with both school employees.

Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders claimed Dobbs waited at the Locust Pike bus stop and then boarded the bus getting into a verbal altercation with the bus driver and bus monitor.

The police report states that the bus driver suffered an injury under her left eye. The bus monitor was not injured.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.