Dayton mom could face death penalty in kids' shooting death

A Dayton woman who shot her two children in the head has been charged with aggravated murder, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. announced Tuesday.

A grand jury indicted Claudena Helton, 30, on two aggravated murder counts in the deaths of her 8-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son.

Police say first responders found the children after Helton shot them in the head inside their home and brought them out to the front yard. They also said she was naked.

Both children were rushed to Dayton Children's Hospital, where they died three days later from their injuries.

Police said in court documents that Helton "made admissions to shooting the children to save them from the evils of the world."

Helton could get the death penalty if convicted, Heck said.

