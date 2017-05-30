63-year-old graduates high school

Graduation is a milestone for many, but for other it's a dream lost.

Carol Seale, 63, is finally graduating from high school on Tuesday after waiting for decades.

"Yeah buddy, a long time, a lot of years,” said Seale.

Through the 22+ program at Dohn Community High School, which offers an accredited high school diploma, Seale became a student again.

Years ago, in the early 70s, she attended Hughes High School, but didn't finish.

"There was just a lot rioting and just really bad, so at the time I just thought well, I didn't want to get hurt, you know so I decided to d rop out,” said Seale.

Seale said she would go back, but later got married at the age of 18 and had children.

"I told my mother I would go back, before my mother passed away I told I was going to go back and get my diploma,” said Seale.

After watching commercials on TV on going back to school, she returned.

Seale admits that doing math this time around was a little hard, but never though it was too late to go back.

Her next stop she said is college. Eventually, she wants to open a dog grooming shop.

