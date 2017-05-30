Chipotle hack: How to protect your credit info

If you ate at Chipotle or Pizzeria Locale in late March or April and didn’t pay cash—your card information was likely stolen.

Credit and debit card information at most locations was stolen by hackers, between March 24 and April 18.

Here's what you should do if your credit card information was stolen:

If you used a debit card, you need to call your bank and ask for a new card.

Go over your bank or credit card statements line by line to check for fraudulent charges.

If you’re still worried about your credit— contact the big three credit bureaus, Equifax, Experian and Transunion, and ask for either a fraud alert or a credit freeze.

Alerts are free and last 90 days, and the cost to freeze varies, depending where you live.

To learn more, visit Consumer.ftc.gov.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.