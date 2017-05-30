Sheriff: Cross-country drug operation takes hit in Cincinnati bu - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Sheriff: Cross-country drug operation takes hit in Cincinnati bust

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

A major marijuana bust in Cincinnati disrupted a drug network spanning from Ohio to California, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Agents on Monday intercepted 132 pounds of “high grade” marijuana along with stolen assault weapons and handguns.

The drugs are worth more than $500,000, officials said.

Investigators stopped Cornelius Tidwell, 30, and found the packaged marijuana in his vehicle.

Tidwell, of Northside, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession. He’ll likely face additional charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said the bust will hinder a large organization distributing marijuana across the country. 

Agents with Hamilton County's Regional Enforcement Narcotics Unit Highway Interdiction Team carried out the arrest. 

