Former NKY firefighter dies after battle with brain cancer

A Burlington firefighter who died of brain cancer will be laid to rest on Friday.

Jeremy Saunders volunteered at the Burlington Fire Department from 2005 to 2006. After that, he worked as a firefighter for 9 years in Florida at the Orlando International Airport fire department.

His wife, Noell, son Preston and daughter Shelby are working with Florida legislators about a presumptive cancer bill to protect firefighters that contract cancer, while working with firefighters, according to a statement from the Burlington Fire Protection District.

The state of Ohio is one of 34 states to have a law in place to protect its firefighters. Ohio recognizes cancer as a work related illness, so firefighters can claim workers compensation to cover their medical bills.

According to studies conducted by the University of Cincinnati in 2006 and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health in 2013, firefighters are 1.31 times more likely than the general American population to contract brain cancer.

Florida still has no law in place to protect its firefighters.

Saunders’ funeral will take place Friday, June 2 at 11 a.m.

A procession of fire apparatus from the funeral home to the cemetery will happen following the service. It will go west on KY-18 from Florence Pike to Firehouse Drive, and pass through Burlington fire station one last time.

A celebration of life for Firefighter Saunders will happen after all graveside services and all are welcome to attend.

