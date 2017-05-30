Cincinnati Zoo's flamingo chick has been named - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Cincinnati Zoo's flamingo chick has been named

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Taffy the flamingo. (Source: Cincinnati Zoo) Taffy the flamingo. (Source: Cincinnati Zoo)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Cincinnati Zoo's newest member of the flamingo flock became an internet sensation when it hatched live on Facebook last week.

Now, after nearly 7,800 votes, the chick has a name.

On Tuesday, the zoo tweeted, "Welcome to the world, Taffy!" 

The zoo used a Facebook poll to determine what he/she will be called.

The options were Cornell (after Chris Cornell), Streamer (because the hatching was streamed live), Phoenix, Taffy or Ostrich.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly