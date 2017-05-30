Cincinnati Zoo's flamingo chick has been named

The Cincinnati Zoo's newest member of the flamingo flock became an internet sensation when it hatched live on Facebook last week.

Now, after nearly 7,800 votes, the chick has a name.

On Tuesday, the zoo tweeted, "Welcome to the world, Taffy!"

After more than 7,800 votes our flamingo chick has a name. Taffy was the winner with 34% of the votes. Welcome to the world Taffy! pic.twitter.com/NRrXkSIHwS — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) May 30, 2017

The zoo used a Facebook poll to determine what he/she will be called.

The options were Cornell (after Chris Cornell), Streamer (because the hatching was streamed live), Phoenix, Taffy or Ostrich.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.