Fire displaces Walnut Hills family

An accidental fire displaced a Walnut Hills family overnight, Cincinnati fire officials said.

A tenant was cooking in an electric fry pan when the oil caught fire in the 2100 block of Fulton Avenue, just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, said District 1 Fire Chief Lou Arnold.

The mother gathered her two children, left the brick, three-story building and called 911, he said.

The first fire crews on scene made a quick attack and extinguished the kitchen blaze in five minutes, according to Arnold.

The other residents in the six-unit building were "altered and sheltered in place by fire personnel due to the amount of smoke in the open stairwell," he said.

Fire companies remained on scene about 90 minutes, removing smoke and making sure if was safe for the other tenants to remain.

Damage was set at $10,000, Arnold said.

